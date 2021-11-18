Caught on camera: Husband's awkward reaction to his wife's ex embracing her at their wedding

A TikTok video recently went viral showing an Indonesian bride embracing her ex-boyfriend at her wedding, to the groom’s obvious discomfort.



It’s really awkward: An Indonesian man was filmed not knowing what to do as his wife’s ex-boyfriend came up to her during their wedding to share a long hug . It was not made clear when and where the ceremony took place.









The video, posted by user @tasikasik.id on Nov. 6, reportedly went viral in less than a week’s time. As of this writing, It has been viewed more than 3.2 million times and has received over 77,000 likes and 6,900 comments.

After the awkward hug, the ex-boyfriend approached the groom to hug him as well.

The groom appears to be uncomfortable and is even spotted playing with his wedding ring right after the other man leaves.



Featured Image via @tasikasik.id

