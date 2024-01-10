Caught on Camera: Husky escapes kennel for late night snack

TechCrunch

Employee performance reviews take time and effort -- and aren't always conducted very efficiently. According to surveys, nearly 60% of businesses use basic spreadsheets to track and monitor staff performance, and it takes on average one to two weeks for managers to complete a single employee review. Seeking to make the performance review process easier -- or at least less of a headache than it has been historically -- Ben Hastings and Jon Malpass founded PerformYard, a platform that provides a collection of software-based retention, staff management and upskilling tools.