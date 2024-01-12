Caught-on-camera: Kind officer cleans up animal shelter after dog escapes kennel

A shelter dog took midnight cravings to a whole new level.

King, a husky at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe, Arizona, had a craving for a late-night snack, and nothing was going to stop him. He opened his kennel with his paw, free to venture into the night. He even scratched at the door of his friends so they could join!

Jodi Polanski, the shelter's founder and executive director, was woken up by multiple notifications on her phone when King's midnight adventure accidentally set off the security system. Unsure what to make of it, she called the police to check it out.

The clever pup made his way into the lobby, knocked over a tub of food and chowed down before an officer got there. The officer not only put King back in his kennel safely, but helped clean up the mess as well.

Watch what happens when an officer discovers a shelter dog's midnight adventure.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch this officer's act of kindness after a dog breaks out of kennel