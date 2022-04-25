CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man accused of pointing gun at woman’s head inside Chester Walmart

Video shows the terrifying moments for shoppers and workers at a Chester County Walmart when a man pulled out a gun and pointed it at a woman on the ground, police said.

The incident happened Friday night at the store on J.A. Cochran Bypass near Lancaster Highway.

The woman who took the video told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that she went to buy baby formula and that disturbing assault was the first thing she saw when she walked in the store. Shyeisha Stradford immediately started recording the incident.

“I was in shock, because I mean, it would be one thing if somebody in there is fighting, but it’s another thing when it’s weapons being drawn, and he just really had it to her head too, so we were scared,” she said.

At one point, the man appears to hit the woman with a gun, and then he can be seen in the video holding the gun to her head.

Chester police said it started as a fight between two groups of women. One of the woman reportedly had a gun in her purse.

“The gun was taken from her during this fight by a male subject, and she was pushed down to the ground by the male subject and the gun was put to the back of her head,” said Lt. Jason Newton.

In the video, Walmart employees were seen trying to intervene.

“Shoppers and employees of Walmart broke up the fight and everybody went their separate ways,” Newton said. “The male was seen on surveillance leaving through an emergency door and they all went their separate ways from there.”

Police spent the weekend searching for the gunman, and the woman behind the camera said she hopes he is held responsible for his actions.

No arrests have been made at this point.

“Don’t nobody deserve to have a gun to their head,” Stradford said.

Police said the woman in the video is registered to carry a gun in South Carolina. At this point, they said she is a victim in all of this and is not facing any charges.

