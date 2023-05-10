Deputies arrest man who wore robe during Kitsap County bear spray attack

Deputies arrested a man who was wanted in a bear spray attack on four people in Kitsap County.

The attack happened at the Manchester Boat Dock on May 4.

Victim Kaylynn Abrams told KIRO 7 she was in a car with her three friends — two women and a man — on her 20th birthday when a man sprayed them with bear repellant without warning.

The man was wearing a white or light-colored robe during the attack. Surveillance video shows him approaching the victims’ car, opening the driver’s side door, and then spraying something inside before running away.

Earlier in the day, the man was seen with a woman inside the Port Orchard Walmart, deputies said. He was wearing the robe at the store.

Store surveillance video showed that he has distinctive tattoos on his hands.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was arrested Tuesday after someone saw surveillance video of him on social media.