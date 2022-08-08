CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia

Gastonia police are searching for a burglar whom they said was scared off by a homeowner.

Authorities said that before the suspect broke into the house on Audubon Drive, he posed as a delivery man at a neighbor’s house. When that neighbor answered the door, he went on to the next house pretending to have a delivery mix-up.

According to police, the homeowner of that house woke up to the burglar in his home and scared him off.

Gastonia police also released the below video that captures the suspect on a doorbell camera.

Officials warn residents that burglary suspects will ring doorbells, knock on doors and peer through home windows to see if anyone is home before breaking in.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

