Caught on camera: Police search for suspects in Euclid carjackings

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows suspects police are searching for in connection to several crimes.

“In a matter of 72 hours, we had two carjackings and one attempted carjacking,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said. “We are hoping to find the suspects before they do this again and before anyone gets seriously injured.”

According to police reports, one carjacking happened on Oct. 27 around 5 p.m. at an apartment building on Knuth Avenue in Euclid. The suspects held a woman at gunpoint and ordered her out of her car. They allowed her to get her 2-year-old son out of the vehicle before they took off.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, the suspects attempted to carjack a man at a gas station, but the victim was able to take off at a high rate of speed.

“The real scary part of this one is the suspects ran after the car, firing weapons right out on Babbitt Road,” said Captain Mitch Houser. “We are very fortunate no one was hurt.”

Houser said about 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, a woman stopped at the same gas station after work and was carjacked.

The woman told police the one suspect wore a Halloween type mask with a smiley face. She said another suspect held a gun to her head and she was then hit on the back of her head.

The victim told police the suspects ordered her out of the car, threw her cell phone at her and then took off.

“We have seen in recent weeks an increase in these carjackings,” Meyer said. “This is a very dangerous crime and we are concerned for our residents.”

Anyone with information on the carjackings or the suspects is asked to call Euclid police detectives as soon as possible.

