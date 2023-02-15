Caught on camera: Renton gun shop burglary leaves store in shambles

The entrance to a gun store is in shambles after it was rammed by a truck in a burglary early Wednesday.

Surveillance video shows a flatbed truck back into the front of Pantel Tactical in Renton’s Cascade Village Shopping Center on 116th Avenue Southeast at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner of the store was at home when the break-in occurred, but he watched it unfold remotely through the security system. He said there have been attempted break-ins at the store in the past, but nothing like what happened Wednesday.

Surveillance video from the store shows a truck back into the store, taking out its front doors and windows. A masked man then climbs on top of the truck to enter the store.

The owner said several people wearing masks got out of the truck and began trying to break into various containers.

Luckily, no guns were stolen, as they are taken out of display cases and put into safes at the end of each day. However, the burglars made off with pepper spray, some magazines and an empty cash register.

The owner estimates the damage to the store at $10,000 to $15,000.

Police are investigating whether the truck used in the burglary was stolen.



