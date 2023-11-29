Caught on camera: Santa inflatable deflated by apparent gunshot
Surveillance video shows the moment an apparent gunshot hit a Santa Claus inflatable. You can see a car approach the front yard, slow down, and then you can hear a loud boom.
Surveillance video shows the moment an apparent gunshot hit a Santa Claus inflatable. You can see a car approach the front yard, slow down, and then you can hear a loud boom.
Insurance coverage is a legal requirement for drivers in almost all states, but what happens if you don’t have car insurance? Here’s a look at the consequences.
See state requirements for minimum car insurance coverage, recommended car insurance coverage limits, and how to figure out how much car insurance you need.
Sal Vetri reveals the skill position players in the best spot to deliver thanks to favorable matchups this week.
Here’s how pay-per-mile car insurance works, the pros and cons to be aware of, and whether it’s worth it to switch from standard auto coverage.
We break down the six main types of car insurance – plus additional coverage options.
Jorge Martin focuses on running backs seeing a resurgence in their production as the fantasy playoffs approach.
Medical payments coverage, or MedPay, pays medical and funeral expenses for you and your passengers in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault. Unlike PIP, it is typically optional and does not cover lost wages.
Nearly 4,000 dealers representing virtually every major carmaker signed a letter asking the Biden administration to reconsider its EV mandate.
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
With its telescoping handle, swivel head and LED lights, this tool is about to make your winter mornings a lot more pleasant.
When media theorist Marshall McLuhan famously said that “the medium is the message,” he wasn’t referring to The Sphere in Las Vegas, but it would have fit perfectly into his philosophy. For example, there’s this: to introduce its advertising campaign for the new 2025 Countryman Electric model, the folks at Mini will employ the 366-foot-tall and 516-foot-wide out-of-this-world Sphere to debut creative images and videos “revealing” the new vehicle. “We wanted to think of this campaign as an art piece, not as an ad,” said Rob Lambrechts, Chief Creative Officer at Pereira O’Dell, MINI’s ad agency on the project.
Teasing and toying with competitors and viewers alike, 'Dancing With the Stars' advances entire field to the finals.
Scoreboard watching. Chasing greater margins of victory. Questionable foul tactics. Tuesday night saw it all as Boston moved on to the knockout round and Brooklyn failed to qualify.
Investment giant Prosus has written down the valuation of edtech giant Byju's to below $3 billion, marking a steep drop from the $22 billion valuation the Indian startup hit just early last year. Byju's is facing many "challenges" and Prosus and other backers are working alongside to aid the Bengaluru-headquartered startup's recovery, Prosus interim chief executive Ervin Tu said on an earnings call Wednesday after the investment giant reported financial results for the six months to September.
The boldly styled 2024 Santa Fe impresses with its overall practical nature and ample feature content.
Austin Ekeler is back after the holiday week for another episode of 'Ekeler's Edge.' Matt Harmon and Ekeler discuss the current state of the Chargers and the RB's latest performances. Ekeler reacts to being put in the 'People's Panic Meter' and assures fantasy managers he's doing everything he can do to turn the season around.
Uber has secured another win over the struggling taxi industry. Uber says some drivers have already begun showing interest in being listed on the app. Uber has been steadily making deals with taxi fleet owners in a move to bring the traditional cab industry onto its app.
If you’re wondering about state minimum car insurance requirements, here’s a look at which coverage types are required by law in each state.
If you build it, they will come. Santa? Unwanted guests? Not sure who ... but put out some extra cookies just in case.
Amazon has revealed more about its upcoming Fallout series on Prime Video. The company shared the first images from the show and gave Vanity Fair a sneak peek ahead of the series’ April debut.