Caught on camera: Search continues for suspect seen fatally shooting man inside Brockton restaurant

The suspect in a deadly shooting at a Brockton restaurant remained at large Monday after the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office released surveillance video of the brazen incident over the weekend.

Video from inside the Hibachi Sushi Supreme Buffet on Friday night shows the shooter striding through the crowded restaurant full of families of children before stopping and opening fire on a man dining at a table with one other person.

The victim, whom officials identified as 22-year-old Joe Araujo, of Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to the DA’s office.

NOTE: Boston 25 News has edited the video and paused it immediately prior to the shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.

That suspect ran off immediately after the shooting as terrified families hid under tables, reacting to the gunshot and chaos ensued.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Boston 25 security analyst Dan Linskey said while it’s hard to watch, it’s a good thing law enforcement released the video right away so someone might recognize the suspect’s clothes, walk, or size.

“This was an individual who was stalked and targeted, clearly there was a relationship and reason why that person was looking to engage them in violence,” Linskey said.

Linskey continued, “Obviously they’re going to look into the relationship of the victim and see if there are individuals in their universe that could likely be motivated to engage in violence.”

According to the DA’s office, a preliminary investigation showed Araujo was the target and this was not a random act of violence.

“The vicarious trauma that the individuals in the restaurant witnessed will carry with them for a long time if not their entire life so making sure that resources are available and that individuals are not afraid to seek resources to go an talk with somebody about being there on a horrible day and seeing things you wish you had never seen,” Linskey.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the DA’s office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Brockton police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW