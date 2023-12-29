Caught on camera: Suspects burglarize Manor cannabinoid store

MANOR, Texas - Manor police want your help identifying suspects they say burglarized a store early Wednesday morning.

Delta Bros, a "premium cannabinoids and wellness" store, is connected to Twisted Liquors, a liquor store. Both are owned by the same couple.

In surveillance video at 2:53 a.m., a white Kia pulls up. The suspects get out of the car with boxes and break the window to the store.

They can be seen breaking glass cases and grabbing things off shelves.

The owners didn't want to be identified because they're worried about their safety.

"It was like nicotine disposable vapes, CBD edibles that we sell with the THC and stuff like that, some glass pieces, electronics devices that we sell, I mean, it was a big chunk of change," they said.

In minutes, the suspects come back out, dumping boxes of product into the car. Police showed up a minute after they left.

"It's very painful, because this is our future, this is the only thing we have, this is how we get paid, it's how we support our family," the owner said.

The burglary mainly happened on the Delta Bros side of the store, but a suspect tried to grab a bottle on the Twisted Liquors side.

"They're kids, but the thing about it, what they're doing is not kid stuff, you know, they're breaking into people's property and stealing what we worked so hard for. It's a lot of money, and it's a lot of sweat and blood and tears and everything, so it's hard," the owner said.

The businesses have only been open for about two years. This isn't the first time they've been broken into. It happened in August as well.

As Manor Police look for help identifying the suspects, the owners want others to know this is happening.

"We just want to alert the community of Manor, Elgin, Austin to be aware that there's a lot of burglary going on, stealing cars," they said. "The thing we can do is try to work as a community and try to find some type of way of bringing these people to justice."

If you have any information about this case or recognize the individuals, please contact the Manor Police Department by calling 512-272-8177 or emailing police@manortx.gov. Ask for

Detective Krumpfer. You may remain anonymous.