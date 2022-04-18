CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals catalytic converter from Skiatook school parking lot

Officers with the Skiatook Police Department are searching for a thief.

The theft was caught on camera, in the parking lot of a school. Police say the thief stole the victim’s catalytic converter while the car was parked outside.

Officers released several pictures in hopes that someone could identify him or her.

If you have any information on the theft, call the Skiatook Police Department and ask for Officer Kimberly Okerson.

RELATED>>>Catalytic converter theft rises in Tulsa, surrounding area as metal prices increase