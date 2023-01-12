CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thief steals from Jenks dispensary

Jenks police are searching for a thief after a dispensary was robbed Wednesday morning.

Witnesses say the man walked into the “You Suck Vape Shop” around 11:30 a.m., shoved the employee, and stole items.

Surveillance footage captured the man get inside a Dodge Ram that was waiting outside.

The Dodge was lifted, had a grated tailgate, black mag wheels, and a front push bar.

If you have information on the crime, please call or email Cpt. Bowdle at 918-556-7433 or ebowdle@jenksok.org with reference number 2023-0039.

