CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tulsa fire investigators search for person of interest following dumpster fire

Investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest after a fire was sparked in Tulsa.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a building near E. 13th Street and S. 71st. Surveillance cameras captured a man standing near a dumpster as flames spread outward.

Investigators believe the man is homeless and stays around 15th and Sheridan.

If you know this man, please call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous and any tips leading to a conviction is eligible for a reward.

