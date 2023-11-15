Caught on Camera: Volusia Sheriff's deputy disarms domestic suspect

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - New video shows the moment a Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputy heads toward the sound of gunfire while on the scene of a call.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon in Samsula. A single gunshot is clearly heard in the body-cam video released by VSO.

The deputy, identified only as Deputy Cusimano, went through a gate to search for the shooter.

He goes through a gate and searches the property for the shooter. The sheriff’s office said the deputy saw a man on the porch and challenged him.

"Sheriff’s office," Cusimano is heard announcing himself on video. "Show me your hands! Show me your hands! Put your hands up now!"

The deputy was shielded by a tree as the suspect went into the frame with his hands in the air.

The sheriff’s office said Brandon Wines was the man who surrendered.

"I got cover on the house," Cusimano said to other deputies. "He said he shot the gun, so there should be a zero up here on the porch. There’s a revolver on the porch right there."

The sheriff's office said Wines used a Smith & Wesson 500 Magnum revolver. Deputies said he also pointed the gun at a woman's face and caused "several bruises."

Wines faces several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

He’s in the Volusia County Branch Jail held without bond.

