Caught in the crossfire: Full coverage of our year inside Indy's gun violence

We spent a full calendar year closely tracking gun violence in Indianapolis, looking to better understand the statistics and tell the stories of the victims involved and what they experienced.

Democratic Mayor Joe Hogsett said in this year's run for reelection that Indianapolis homicides dropped 16% from 2021 to 2022. He also pointed out that killings are on pace to be lower again this year.

Homicides — most of which are committed with a firearm — are up 85% compared to a decade and a half ago. The city’s population has only increased about 9% in that time.

Below you can find the links to all of our coverage of this topic that impacts all of us, whether directly through violence happening to you or someone you know, or more broadly through the $1.2 million it costs the city and state to respond to a single-suspect homicide.

Caught in the crossfire

A day care. A mall. A highway. Indianapolis shootings leave residents caught in the crossfire.

More than 3,000 people have been shot in Indianapolis since an extraordinary streak of gun violence began in 2020.

Caught in the crossfire: 'Shots fired' a daily refrain in Indianapolis

You aren't powerless

Given that injuries and deaths from gunshots are a fact of life in Indianapolis, there are some ways for families to protect themselves and their loved ones.

From preparation to how to react in the moment, there are steps you can take to increase your safety and chances of surviving a violent encounter.

You aren't powerless: Here's how to protect yourself and your family from gun violence

Indiana gun bills

We compiled a list of the gun-related bills that died last year, and whether the lawmakers who authored them intend to bring them back.

Indiana gun laws: 16 Indiana gun bills died in session last year. Which ones are being brought back?

How do we slow gun deaths now?

Reducing gun violence is possible, according to experts, even as the debate on legislative gun control measures continues at every level of government.

Those familiar with violence prevention point to proper training, red flag laws and other tools that can be used to curtail shootings in Indiana.

What can be done: 5 ways to slow gun deaths and injuries in Indiana that don't require new laws

Finding answers: 5 groups you've probably never heard of that are finding solutions

What is it like to be involved in a shooting?

As part of this project, we wanted to tell the stories of the victims and those who live with the trauma of a shooting.

You can read their stories here, or click the links below to watch them discuss these events in their own words.

Killed while rideshare driving: Uber driver's shooting death still unsolved, his mother wants change, training.

Just out with a friend: After Broad Ripple shooting, witness says fear of public places, PTSD ensued.

Killed outside her home: 'It will affect you.' After her friend's shooting death, therapy helped Keesha Britt.

