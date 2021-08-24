Caught in the Crossfire Over COVID's Origins

Roni Caryn Rabin
·9 min read
Dr. Alina Chan in Boston June 23, 2021. (Tony Luong/The New York Times)
Dr. Alina Chan in Boston June 23, 2021. (Tony Luong/The New York Times)

In the early days of the pandemic, scientists reported a reassuring trait in the new coronavirus: It appeared to be very stable. The virus was not mutating very rapidly, making it an easier target for treatments and vaccines.

At the time, the slow mutation rate struck one young scientist as odd. “That really made my ears perk up,” said Alina Chan, a postdoctoral fellow at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Chan wondered whether the new virus was somehow “pre-adapted” to thrive in humans, before the outbreak even started.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“By the time the SARS-CoV-2 virus was detected in Wuhan in late 2019, it looked like it had already picked up the mutations it needed to be very good at spreading among humans,” Chan said. “It was already good to go.”

The hypothesis, widely disputed by other scientists, was the foundation for an explosive paper posted online in May 2020, in which Chan and her colleagues questioned the prevailing consensus that the lethal virus had naturally spilled over to humans from bats through an intermediary host animal.

The question she helped put on the table has not gone away. In late May, President Joe Biden, dissatisfied by an equivocal report he had received on the subject, asked U.S. intelligence services to dig deeper into the origins question. The new report is due any day now.

In last year’s paper, Chan and her colleagues speculated that perhaps the virus had crossed over into humans and been circulating undetected for months while accumulating mutations.

Perhaps, they said, the virus was already well adapted to humans while in bats or some other animal. Or maybe it adapted to humans while being studied in a lab, and had accidentally leaked out.

Chan soon found herself in the middle of a maelstrom. An article in The Mail On Sunday, a British tabloid, ran with the headline: “Coronavirus did NOT come from animals in the Wuhan market.”

Many senior virus experts criticized her work and dismissed it out of hand, saying she did not have the expertise to speak on the subject, that she was maligning their specialty and that her statements would alienate China, hampering any future investigations.

Some called her a conspiracy theorist. Others dismissed her ideas because she is a postdoctoral fellow, a junior scientist. One virus expert, Benjamin Neuman, called her hypothesis “goofy.”

A Chinese news outlet accused her of “filthy behavior and a lack of basic academic ethics,” and readers piled on that she was a “race-traitor,” because of her Chinese ancestry.

“There were days and weeks when I was extremely afraid, and many days I didn’t sleep,” Chan, 32, said recently at an outdoor cafe, not far from the Broad Institute.

Chan’s story is a reflection of how deeply polarizing questions about the origins of the virus have become. The vast majority of scientists think it originated in bats, and was transmitted to humans through an intermediate host animal, though none has been identified.

Some of them believe that a lab accident, specifically at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, cannot be discounted and has not been adequately investigated. And a few think that the institute’s research, which involved harvesting bats and bat coronaviruses from the wild, may have played a role.

It is an acrid debate. In May, 18 scientists, including Chan, published a letter calling for an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. In July, a group of 21 virus experts — including one who had signed the May letter — posted a paper compiling the evidence for an animal source, saying there was “no evidence” of a laboratory origin.

Scientists on all sides say they have been threatened with violence and have faced name-calling for their positions. The attacks were so fierce that Chan worried for her personal safety and started taking new precautions, wondering if she was being followed and varying her daily routines.

The backlash made her fear that she had put her professional future in jeopardy, and she wrote a letter to her boss, in which she apologized and offered her resignation.

“I thought I had committed career suicide, not just for me but for the whole group that wrote the paper,” Chan said. “I thought I had done a huge disservice to everybody, getting us mired in this controversy.”

But Chan’s boss, Benjamin E. Deverman, who was a co-author on the paper, refused to accept her resignation, saying only that they had been naive not to anticipate the heated reaction.

Chan’s role has been so contentious that many scientists declined to discuss her at all. One of the few virus experts who was willing to comment flatly dismissed the possibility of a lab leak.

“I believe there is no way the virus was genetically modified or person-made,” said Susan Weiss, co-director of the Penn Center for Research on Coronaviruses and Other Emerging Pathogens at University of Pennsylvania, who also dismissed the possibility that the virus may have accidentally escaped the lab. “It is clearly zoonotic, from bats.”

Others said Chan was brave to put alternative hypotheses on the table.

“Alina Chan deserves the credit for challenging the conventional narrative and asking this question,” said Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University. “It is not easy for a junior scientist to openly challenge an established narrative.”

(Iwasaki also credited a loose group of internet sleuths who go by the acronym DRASTIC.)

“The degree to which the origin question became so inflammatory and polarized is mind-boggling,” Iwasaki said. “The fact is, we don’t know exactly where the virus came from, period. It was important to point that out.”

As she sipped unsweetened ice tea and chatted about her ideas recently, Chan seemed an unlikely provocateur. She insisted that she was still on the fence about the virus’s origins, torn “50-50” between the natural route and lab accident hypotheses.

No scientific journal ever published her paper. Determined to draw the attention to what she considered a critical question that had to be answered in order to prevent a future pandemic, Chan took to Twitter, mastering the art of tutorial threads and gathering followers.

She is now in “worse shape” than before, Chan said: “Now I’m getting attacked from both sides. The scientists are still attacking me, and the lab leak proponents are attacking me, too, because I won’t go all the way and say it’s from a lab. I keep telling them I can’t, because there is no evidence.”

Critics say Chan bears some responsibility for the backlash.

Early last year on Twitter, she appeared to accuse scientists and editors “who are directly or indirectly covering up severe research integrity issues surrounding the key SARS-2-like viruses to stop and think,” adding, “If your actions obscure SARS2 origins, you’re playing a hand in the death of millions of people.” (She subsequently deleted the tweet.)

Lab-leak proponents — who have called her “an apologist” for virus experts — have also been irked by the fact that Chan received so much credit for putting the question on the public agenda.

Scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology said in early 2020 that they had found a virus in their database whose genome sequence was 96.2% similar to that of SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus.

But it was internet sleuths and scientists who discovered that the virus matched one harvested in a cave linked to a pneumonia outbreak in 2012 that killed three miners — and that the Wuhan lab’s genomic database of bat coronaviruses was taken offline in late 2019.

Chan also landed a deal with Harper Collins, for an undisclosed amount, to co-author a book with Matt Ridley, a bestselling but controversial science writer who has been criticized for downplaying the seriousness of climate change.

She denies accusations that she is writing the book for financial gain, saying she simply wants a complete record of the facts that will last longer than a Twitter feed. She plans to donate the proceeds to a COVID-related charity.

“I don’t need money and frills,” she said.

Chan was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, but her parents returned to their native Singapore when she was an infant. She was a teen when the SARS epidemic hit there.

“People were dying of SARS, and it was nonstop on TV,” she recalled. “I was 15, and it really stuck with me. There were pictures of body bags in hospital hallways.”

“When COVID started, many people in Boston thought it was no big deal, that flu is worse,” she said. “I remember thinking, ‘This is serious business.’ ”

She returned to Canada after high school, studying biochemistry and molecular biology at University of British Columbia, and completing a Ph.D. in medical genetics. By age 25, she was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard, and then she took a position working for Deverman, who is the director of the vector engineering research group at the Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

Chan is “insightful, incredibly determined and apparently fearless,” Deverman said, and she has an uncanny ability “to synthesize large amounts of complex information, distill all of the details down to the most critical points and then communicate them in easy to understand language.”

A self-described workaholic, Chan married a fellow scientist during a break at an academic research conference a few years ago.

“We took the morning off and went to city hall and came back to the conference, and my boss asked, ‘Where were you?’ ” she said. “I was like, ‘I got married.’ I don’t even have a ring. My mother is horrified.”

She remains equivocal about the origins of the virus. “I’m leaning toward the lab leak theory now, but there are also days when I seriously consider that it could be from nature,” she said.

“On those days, I feel mostly really, really sorry for the scientists who are implicated as possible sources for the virus,” she said.

Referring to Shi Zhengli, the top Chinese virus expert who leads the research on emerging infectious diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, Chan said, “I feel really sad for her situation. The stakes could not be higher.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Local citizen scientists map genetics of Darwin's Galapagos

    Five months into the pandemic, things were getting desperate for Robin Betancourt, The tourists he depended upon as a boat captain were unable to visit the Galapagos Islands, whose isolation — 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from the mainland — makes alternative employment hard to find. Betancourt was one of 74 Galapagos residents hired and trained to sample the genetic diversity in the small island chain that famously inspired Charles Darwin in his description of evolution. The Barcode Galapagos Project uses local people to gather, prepare and process tiny samples in DNA sequencing machines set up in three laboratories on the islands.

  • Louisiana police lieutenant and dad of 3 dies of COVID-19 day before his wedding

    Demarcus Dunn, a police lieutenant and community mentor in Baker, Louisiana, died of COVID-19 one day before his wedding. Lt. Dunn, 36, succumbed to the virus on Aug. 13, leaving behind three children ages 1, 5 and 13, said Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn, who is also a cousin of Lt. Dunn. Lt. Dunn and his fiancee were initially set to get married in July 2020 but postponed the ceremony to Aug. 14 due to the pandemic, Carl Dunn told ABC News.

  • Vaccine approval, mandates may help US control COVID by next year, Fauci says: Latest COVID-19 updates

    FDA approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine means more mandates are likely on the way across the country. Here are the latest COVID updates.

  • Steve Bruce hoping ‘common sense prevails’ over quarantine restrictions

    Clubs are concerned about players having to quarantine on their return to the UK if they are released to play matches in countries on the red list.

  • Climate change: Europe's extreme rains made more likely by humans

    Heavy rainfall that led to deadly floods in Germany and Belgium was influenced by human induced warming.

  • 'Totally Surprising and Rather Horrifying': Giant Tortoises Eat Baby Birds

    It may be time to retire the phrase “gentle giant.” Researchers in the Seychelles have filmed a giant tortoise hunting and devouring a tern chick in a single gulp. The scientists involved in the discovery say it is the first time such an act has been caught on camera. Even they are shaken up. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It’s totally surprising and rather horrifying,” said Justin Gerlach, an island ecologist at Peterhouse, Cambridge, in England. “The tortoise is de

  • Emerging tropical threat may follow in Grace's footsteps

    Just days after Hurricane Grace ravaged parts of Mexico with deadly force, AccuWeather forecasters were warning that a new brewing tropical threat can bring more dangerous impacts to the same areas and slow recovery efforts. Hurricane Grace strengthened into the first major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, packing maximum sustained winds of 125 mph (200 km/h) during its second landfall in eastern Mexico over the weekend. It made its first landfall as a Ca

  • Local council shoots rescue dogs to death in Australia, cites COVID-19 restrictions

    A council in New South Wales in Australia has shot and killed multiple impounded dogs over COVID-19 concerns, prompting a government investigation.

  • Iran official acknowledges videos of Evin prison abuse real

    The head of Iran's prison system acknowledged Tuesday that videos purportedly obtained by a self-described hacker group that show abuses at the Islamic Republic's notorious Evin prison are real, saying he took responsibility for the “unacceptable behaviors.” The comment by Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi came the day after The Associated Press published parts of the videos and a report about the abuse at the facility in northern Tehran, long known for holding political prisoners and those with ties to the West whom Iran uses as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Writing on Twitter, Hajmohammadi vowed to “avoid the repeat of such bitter incidents as well as confront the perpetrators.”

  • Supply issues take shakes off the menu at British McDonald's

    McDonald’s says it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants because of supply problems stemming from a shortage of truck drivers. The fast-food chain says it is also experiencing shortages of bottled drinks. “Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products,” McDonald’s said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future

    Akira Yoshino, a co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his work on lithium-ion batteries, can take credit for the upheaval in both the automotive and technology industries. Lithium-ion batteries have provided the first serious competition in a century to fossil fuels and combustion engines for transportation. Now an honorary fellow at Asahi Kasei, the Japanese chemical firm where he has worked for nearly 50 years, Yoshino sees more disruption ahead as transportation and digital technology become one industry, sharing lithium battery technology.

  • Rudy Giuliani associate Igor Fruman likely to plead guilty Wednesday

    Fruman, who is accused of campaign finance violations, also helped Giuliani hunt for dirt on Donald Trump's political opponents in Ukraine.

  • CVS Health mandates full COVID-19 vaccination for some employees

    The policy, announced on Monday, comes after the U.S. health regulator granted full authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE. CVS said it would require all corporate staff to get fully vaccinated by October end and had asked recently hired employees to get their first COVID-19 shot before joining work. The company, which operates one of the largest U.S. pharmacy chains, had said earlier this month that employees at its worksites were required to wear masks or face covers, regardless of their vaccination status.

  • What does an ancient artifact say about our society? It turns out, it says volumes

    Mett Shippee taught me how archaeology extends wisdom far back beyond the dawn of written records

  • Perseverance Captures Incredible Clip of Lumpy Martian Moon

    NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars has captured an incredible image Deimos, a moon that's only 7.8 miles wide, that makes it look like a potato. The post Perseverance Captures Incredible Clip of Lumpy Martian Moon appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASA's Curiosity rover video shows a fresh panoramic view of Mars

    A progress report from the Curiosity Rover.

  • This flying space probe will look for life around Saturn

    The hazy skies of Saturn’s moon Titan are the next destination for the growing use of flying drones to explore the solar system.

  • ‘Kill it!’ US officials advise no mercy for lanternfly summer invasion

    Spotted lanternflies are eating crops of apples, grapes and hops, and destroying native trees such as maple, walnut and willow A spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, in 2019. Photograph: Matt Rourke/AP The official public guidance is simple and to the point: “Kill it! Squash it, smash it … just get rid of it!” Such is the threat posed by a summer invasion of troublesome spotted lanternfly insects in the north-east that Pennsylvania’s department of agriculture has resorted

  • Rocket Lab Is Going Public. It’s Also Going to Mars.

    The company had fundamental news to disclose on Monday, after shareholders of a SPAC that will merge with it approved the deal on Friday.

  • NASA astronaut Megan McArthur's warning to space tourists: Spaceflight is uncomfortable and risky. It takes grit.

    Astronauts compare spaceflight to a camping trip for a reason. You have to give up showers, flush toilets, and spitting out your toothpaste.