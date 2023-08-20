What Caught My Eye: Aug. 20, 2023
From a look at Times Square in New York to some visitors who love to visit Robb's garden. Here's what caught CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe and Robb Ellis' eye this week.
Spain, which entered 2023 having only won one Women's World Cup game in its history, beat England in Sunday's final.
A superstar was born in Boston on Saturday at UFC 292 when "Suga" Sean O'Malley knocked out bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling with a crushing right hand 51 seconds into Round 2.
The 2023 Women's World Cup ends Sunday. Follow the final match right here with Yahoo Sports.
Zhang Weili had one of the greatest performances in UFC history, both on the ground and on the feet, as she dominated Amanda Lemos and retained her strawweight title in the co-main event of UFC 292 in Boston.
The Patriots rookie has feeling in his extremities, but will undergo further testing.
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
Baker Mayfield wants to know what happened to the $12 million he invested in six different companies.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
The former ESPN host claims the veteran journalist tried to "tackle" her.
Why it may come down to consumers to help solve the problem.
The Mitsubishi Mirage, the cheapest new car for sale in the U.S., will reportedly be discontinued in late 2025.
The Reds continue to dip into their promising farm system.
Italian exotic carmaker Lamborghini made a splash at this year’s Monterey Car Week, debuting its first-ever EV, years ahead of schedule.