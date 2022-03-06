What Caught My Eye: March, 6, 2022

MarketWatch

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has notified Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell that he will not enter his state’s high-profile Senate contest, a disappointing development for establishment Republicans who saw Ducey as their best hope to defeat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly this fall. Ducey, who is barred by term limits from seeking a third term as governor, also notified donors of his decision in a letter, as first reported by the Arizona Republic. “Right now I have the job I want,” Ducey wrote, adding that he is “fully committed to helping elect a Republican US Senator from Arizona.”