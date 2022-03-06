What Caught My Eye: March, 6, 2022
Here's what caught Suzanne and Robb's eye this week.
Lil' Kim took to Instagram to serve for the girls in a cute Fendi ensemble that we love!
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has notified Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell that he will not enter his state’s high-profile Senate contest, a disappointing development for establishment Republicans who saw Ducey as their best hope to defeat Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly this fall. Ducey, who is barred by term limits from seeking a third term as governor, also notified donors of his decision in a letter, as first reported by the Arizona Republic. “Right now I have the job I want,” Ducey wrote, adding that he is “fully committed to helping elect a Republican US Senator from Arizona.”
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had previously warned that Starlink systems could be "targeted" in Ukraine and advised people to use them with caution.
Santa Clara County officials determined the death of former Newbury Park High soccer star Tuesday was "self-inflicted."
The Trump-adoring Florida Republican's baseless claim was quickly chopped down.
Duchess of Sussex previously told Oprah Winfrey she last saw half-sister 19 years ago
Three days after Katie Meyer was found dead in her dorm, Stanford University addressed claims that the late soccer player had been facing potential disciplinary action for defending a teammate.
Two Republican senators are facing criticism after tweeting photos of a video call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even though participating
A federal judge shoots down twisted legal arguments by John Eastman battling to hold back his documents from the Jan. 6 House select committee.
A winning dress for an award-winning actress.
The aircraft, which appears to be a RussianMil Mi-24 Hind helicopter that can carry ten people, was shot down north of Kyiv, per Bellingcat.
Bolton, who once worked for Trump, also said the former president's "main interest" in Ukraine was trying to "find Hillary Clinton's computer server."
Many critics had the same idea when responding to the conspiracy theory-endorsing Colorado Republican.
The Lakers will trade him or waive him this off-season.
MU associate professor Stephen Quackenbush said Putin made a mistake in invading Ukraine by unifying NATO and bringing stifling sanctions.
Developed by Ukrainian veterans, say reports, the light drones, invisible to radar, carries a 3kg of explosives to strike the Russian forces.
From where to sit to what you can bring, our reporter put together seven tips she thinks can help anyone get more comfortable dining alone.
Tom Mansfield, father-of-two from Colwyn Bay, Wales, got his "maths wrong" when measuring caffeine powder, a coroner said.
Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin couldn't hold back when following a retired U.S. Army colonel on the air recently, saying she barely had time to correct all of his “distortions.” Griffin, who has reported for Fox News Channel since 1996, has attracted attention over the past two weeks as she has publicly corrected or contradicted several Fox analysts and hosts on the air about the crisis in Ukraine. When Tucker Carlson suggested this week that some reporters are acting as flacks for the Pentagon, some interpreted that as a criticism of his colleague.
Kristie Miller faces felony charges after being accused of distributing drugs to an inmate and having sex with him.