What Caught My Eye: Sept. 10, 2023

For those unfamiliar, WiR is TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the major events in tech over the past few days. In this week's edition of WiR, we cover a hacking device that can spam nearby iPhones with Bluetooth pop-ups, Y Combinator Demo Day favorites (and controversies), Bumble changing its policy to crack down on bots, doxing and spam, and Lenovo's new gaming glasses and PC handheld. Y Combinator controversy: Storied venture firm Y Combinator has removed an Indian startup from its batch after discovering "irregularities" at the company.