Caught: Fugitive accused of killing Wake deputy arrested by Mexican authorities

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo has been taken into custody by Mexican authorities in the state of Guerrero, the FBI announced Thursday.

He led authorities on a multi-day manhunt after escaping from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia.

Marin Sotelo was caught on camera climbing the fence of the jail around 1:40 a.m. Sunday and was seen nearly four hours later leaving the jail parking lot in a a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag, according to statements from the FBI.

Marin Sotelo led authorities on a multi-state, four-day manhunt.

In perfect driving conditions, Guerrero, is nearly 40 hours away from Raleigh. The FBI is still trying to determine all of Marin Sotelo’s movements since his escape from jail.

Authorities have not found his escape vehicle.

Marin Sotelo’s sister, Adriana Marin-Sotelo has been accused of providing her brother with the car. According to federal court documents obtained by The News & Observer, she paid someone $2,500 to leave the car in the jail parking lot for Alder to use.

She has since been arrested and will appear in federal court in Greensboro on Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.