Caught green handed: Grinch cuffed and arrested at Bethel Elementary

Dec. 22—Christmas in Haywood County is safe from a notorious detractor of the season this year.

The Grinch, 61, was arrested at Bethel Elementary School following a quick crime spree in the school's lunchroom on Friday, Dec. 15.

The Grinch was spotted sneaking by the office and into the cafeteria shortly after 11 a.m. while students were having lunch. Once there, the Grinch began stealing presents from under a Christmas tree.

He was also spotting sticking his furry green finger in a student's pudding.

School Resource Officer Jennifer Robertson leapt into action, promptly responding to the cafeteria after reports of the Grinch sighting. When she first attempted to make the arrest, several students joined in to help bring the perpetrator to justice.

The Grinch escaped, however, and took off running down the hallway. Robertson eventually tracked him down and took him into custody, having to touch him without the assistance of a 39-and-a-half foot pole.

"We are very proud of SRO Jen for stopping the Grinch from taking all the presents at Bethel Elementary," Haywood County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Matthew Trantham said. "My hope is Mr. Grinch learned some valuable lessons this year. You can't hurt Christmas by being a thief — it isn't about the gifts or the contests, or the fancy lights. It's about celebrating the birth of Christ and being with those you love."

It does appear that Mr. Grinch's heart might've grown three sizes, however.

As he was being booked into the Haywood County Detention Center, the Grinch told Robertson "I am the Grinch that stole Christmas ... and I'm sorry."

Trantham said that while they do accept his apology, he must still serve his time. Detention center staff will ensure that he's not left out of the holiday festivities, however. He will be served Who-Pudding and a rare Who-Roast Beast on Christmas, Trantham said.

Grinch was charged with larceny, burglary, possession of stolen property and fleeing to elude arrest. To ensure the safety of everyone's Christmases, Grinch is being held without bond through Dec. 25.