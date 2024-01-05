We caught up with the kittens who went missing from a Bergen foster, they're doing great!

Jack, Frost, and Jolly, the three foster kittens that went missing over the last couple of weeks are comfortably settling into their new foster home after being safely retrieved by the Treasure Fur-Ever Animal Rescue on Tuesday.

"I'm sure everyone would like to see how happy and safe Jolly, Jack and Frost are doing in their 'new' foster home," said the rescue in a Facebook update on Wednesday. "They are cuddling with their foster family and very content!"

Rebecca Mathe, transport coordinator and assistant foster coordinator at Treasure Fur-Ever and current foster parent, came to the rescue on Tuesday, successfully retrieving the kittens from their first foster home after three tries.

"They are doing great! Very playful and cuddly, they crave a lot of attention," said Mathe. "If I disturb them the slightest, they run over for pets."

Jack, Frost, and Jolly from Treasure Fur-Ever Animal Rescue at their new foster home

The kittens went to the vet on Thursday afternoon to ensure that they are healthy and ready for adoption. If all goes well with their appointments, Jolly and Jack should be heading to their forever home sometime this weekend.

Frost is still available for adoption, preferably to a home with another kitten or young cat. If you are interested in adopting Frost or another animal, check out the Treasure Fur-Ever Animal Rescue's Facebook page or website.

"We cried tears of happiness after getting them back into our care!" said the rescue. "Thanks again for all the advice and messages we received from everyone!"

The rescue is pressing charges against the kittens' original "rogue" foster parent, who had been withholding the kittens from the rescue, stalling their return and providing little to no updates on their wellbeing since Dec. 20, even after police got involved in the matter.

Additionally, the rescue found out on Monday that the foster is living with a woman named Julie Alaimo, who was brought up on 23 counts of animal cruelty in November of 2022 after two dogs and 21 cats were rescued from her home.

She finally surrendered the kittens back to Treasure Fur-Ever on Tuesday afternoon.

The foster's name will not be released to the public until legal matters are settled but will be released to other rescues and shelters so that they know not to allow her to adopt or foster any more animals.

Thankfully, the three kittens who were originally rescued from a kill shelter in North Carolina, are safe and sound with their new foster family, hoping to soon head off to their fur-ever homes.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Missing kittens from Fair Lawn NJ foster now doing very well