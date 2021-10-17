Caught in the line of fire: More than 60 have been injured in Twin Cities shootouts the past 3 years

Oct. 17—Oct. 10, 2021: 16 people shot in St. Paul bar, one fatally.

—

After receiving multiple 911 calls at 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the Seventh Street Truck Park at 214 W. Seventh St. Officers located victims in the street, on the sidewalk and inside the business, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. Sixteen people were shot; one woman was killed. Read more here.

Aug. 26, 2021: Seven people hurt after two men exchanged gunfire in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

—

Seven people were injured, including one critically, after two people began shooting at each other outside a business in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. Police said the shootout happened at about 12:30 a.m. on the 3000 block of Lyndale Avenue South, a prominent thoroughfare in the city. Read more here.

May 22, 2021: Two dead, eight injured in overnight shootout in downtown Minneapolis.

—

A preliminary investigation found that two people were standing in a crowded area and got into a verbal fight. They both pulled out guns and started shooting, police said in a statement. At 1:59 a.m., officers near the 300 block of First Avenue North heard a gunshot and ran toward the scene, finding several people lying on the ground with obvious wounds, and two adult males dead, police said. Read more here.

June 21, 2020: 11 people shot in Minneapolis' Uptown.

—

At 12:37 a.m., officials received multiple 911 calls about people shot in the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South, according to a Minneapolis police news release. When officers arrived, they found several people had been shot, all suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Read more here.

Dec. 22, 2019: St. Paul man dead, seven others wounded in Spring Lake Park shooting.

—

The shooting took place shortly after midnight in a restaurant parking lot in Spring Lake Park, according to the Anoka County sheriff's office. A 19-year-old St. Paul man was shot dead and seven others were wounded. None of the seven wounded had life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Read more here.

Story continues

June 28, 2019: Five people were injured in a shooting in St. Paul.

—

Five people were shot in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Police were told there was a gathering at a home on Desoto Street, near York Avenue, that was attended by many family members, police officials said. At 10:30 p.m., people were out front when more than one male walked up and fired shots into the group before running away, police said. Read more here.

March 1, 2019: Three men wounded in shooting near St. Paul Academy.

—

Three men were wounded in a shooting in St. Paul's Highland Park inside a rental property owned by the nearby St. Paul Academy. It happened about 5 a.m. after a group of males were asked to leave a party at a home on Juno Avenue near Fairview Avenue, Linders said. Three young men in the residence sustained injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police. Read more here.

May 2, 2018: Six injured in a Minneapolis shooting.

— A shooting at the Little Earth complex in South Minneapolis left six injured with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. One of the injured was a juvenile. At about 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2400 block of Ogema Place. Read more here.