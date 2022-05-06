Caught: Manhunt for convicted child rapist who escaped during his trial is over

The manhunt for a convicted child rapist who cut off a GPS tracking device and ran off during the middle of his trial is over.

Boston 25′s Bob Ward reports that his sources say convicted child rapist Stephen Corbin was captured in Maine by Massachusetts State Police, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and US Marshals.

Stephen Corbin, 38, went missing days into his trial last month for the sexual assaults of a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. He was convicted in absentia of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.

Corbin was accused of assaulting the girls on multiple occasions at a home in Lexington and a motel in Bedford in 2017. Following his arrest that year, he was released on $25,000 cash bail and ordered to wear a GPS tracker. Authorities say Corbin cut off that tracker during his trial. He was in the area of North Street in Andover at the time, according to the district attorney

“This is a relatively rare occurrence, to be in the middle of trial and then suddenly the alleged perpetrator disappears,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

