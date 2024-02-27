Caught in the political crosshairs; Primary election results to have big impact on public education

Feb. 27—WEATHERFORD — In case you missed it, the Weatherford Democrat published a guest op-ed piece Saturday penned by 14 of our local superintendents.

It's goal was to encourage voting in the ongoing March 5 primary election (early voting wraps up March 1) and the emphasis on how these results will impact public education in the coming years.

Legally, school officials are not allowed to advocate for or against any candidate, measure or political party.

However, it's no secret that public education has gotten itself caught in the political crosshairs, with Gov. Greg Abbott forcing his agenda to create school vouchers, even after the measure failed to pass after four legislative special sessions.

Prior to the third special session, Abbott told House Republicans they could choose "the easy way" in getting a bill to his desk or "the hard way" in facing his wrath in the primaries.

It's been a promise kept, as the governor has campaigned twice locally for Mike Olcott, a House District 60 candidate and supporter of school choice challenging incumbent Rep. Glenn Rogers, who has made it clear he would not vote for vouchers.

Several more lawmakers up for reelection have been targeted over this issue.

But the dilemma goes well beyond who wins what seat, as teacher raises and public school funding have been used as negotiating chips, with lawmakers failing to approve a $4,000 raise that had been earmarked for additional pay during last year's session.

A recent survey showed that 71% of teachers in Texas have considered leaving the profession, said Clay Robison, a spokesman for the Texas State Teachers Association. The same survey reported 41% of teachers having to pick up second jobs during the school year to make ends meet, and 55% having jobs during the summer, Robison said.

"The result is, that teachers are very disappointed, many of them have left; that was the final straw for many teachers," Robison said.

That final straw was when the Texas Legislature ended four special sessions without passing provisions for teacher raises. While almost all legislators said they wanted salary hikes for teachers, the protracted fight over creating a school voucher program left teachers as the primary victims of a divided Legislature.

With the failure to approve school vouchers at the behest of Abbott, the entire $7 billion package of school improvements — including a pay raise and added security for schools — died.

The average teacher pay in Texas is already about $7,500 below the national average, said Bob Popinski, the senior director of policy at Raise Your Hand Texas, an advocacy group for public education.

"First and foremost, Texas needs to reinvest in public education," Popinski said. "If there isn't a special session called and we're waiting until the next regular session, school districts are going to be in a bind really for the next two school years."

Public school officials say the idea of school choice and sending money away is difficult, particularly with budget pitfalls districts have already had to navigate.

During the regular Texas Legislative Session, teacher unions and public education advocacy groups had made a push for lawmakers to allot some of the $33 billion surplus toward public education, to no avail.

Aledo ISD Superintendent Susan Bohn warned in October that a lack of more funding from the state prior to budget discussions in the spring could have the district facing talks of cutting programs for students, and cuts to staff as well.

School districts are now preparing their budgets for the 2024-25 school year with many finding themselves facing budget shortfalls, Popinski said.

"It's really impacting what school districts can do, not only with teacher pay raises but with other programs that they're going to have to start curtailing in order to meet their budgets," he said.

And those local tax dollars can only go so far. Because while property values, and thus property tax bills, continue to increase, the funding for public schools has stayed the same.

The money meant for teacher raises and other benefits for public schools is sitting in the state budget until it is approved by legislators.

Advocates for public education hoping that funds are allocated before the next regular session in January 2025 are likely out of luck, said Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro.

"I think you're going to have to wait until the next legislative session, as much as I hate to say that," Spiller said.

Abbott has vowed to veto any public education spending bill that did not include money for school vouchers. Many Democrats and rural Republicans in the House have opposed vouchers because it would cost billions of state dollars for years to come and they fear it would harm their local school districts.

Meanwhile, teachers are left without financial help, said teacher specialist JoLisa Hoover with Raise Your Hand Texas.

"They're talking about very difficult decisions, about leaving a job that's not just their job, but it's part of their identity," Hoover said.