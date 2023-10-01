Caught in a road rage and fear for your life? Here are steps to stay safe on the street

You never really know what people will do on the road. Especially when they’re angry. Especially in heavy traffic. Especially in Florida.

In a best-case scenario where you’re the target of road rage, you’ll get flipped off.

In a worst-case scenario, you could get a gun pulled on you.

In a weird-case scenario — but equally dangerous — you could be threatened with a crowbar.

Experts, including the AAA, suggest some ways to avoid an ugly road rage confrontation:

Let the other driver pass: While you may also feel agitated, it’s safer to curb your emotions and just let the driver pass you. They may be in a hurry, so moving out of the way shows you didn’t mean to slow them down. If you feel anxious after an encounter, pull over to calm down before you keep driving.

Don’t make eye contact: Drivers with road rage are trying to intimidate you and get you to engage, but avoiding eye contact shows that you’re scared and are going to let the incident pass. They are more likely to drive away if you ignore them.

If you’re being chased, don’t go home: Change directions if you’re on your way home, or any place you frequent, when an angry driver starts following you. Make sure you lose them before you drive home. If you feel in danger, call the police or drive to the nearest police station.

Get out of the left lane: There’s always that one driver racing in the left lane. If you’re not moving at his speed, he could get angry and cause a scene. It’s best to move over and let him pass you. Plus, by Florida law, you’re technically only supposed to use the left lane to pass, not cruise.

Avoid tailgating: Driving too close behind a driver may anger them. And it’s also dangerous. In case the driver does something unexpected, there’s not enough distance between your vehicle and the other to get out of the way. In the case you’re being followed, switch lanes and let them pass.

Drive defensively: The best reaction to aggressive drivers is to focus on you — not them. Make sure your seat belt is on, cut out distractions and pay attention to your surroundings.

If you think you have a serious anger problem, ask for help: If you feel like you may have an anger management issue, get professional help. “Drivers who successfully ‘reinvent’ their approach to the road report dramatic changes in attitude and behavior,” according to AAA information on how to avoid aggressive driving.