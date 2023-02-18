‘You will get caught:’ Security guards beefing up security after shooting at Blue Flame Lounge

Employees at an Atlanta nightclub and the neighbors around it are sharing concerns after another shooting in their community.

Records show there have been at least four shootings with a total of five victims near the Blue Flame Lounge on Harwell Road since 2018.

Atlanta Police Department said the most recent happened before midnight Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers arrested Jonathan Parham after they say he shot a man in the parking lot of the nightclub.

Trevor Young, Blue Flame Lounge’s security manager, said two men showed up together in the parking lot, and one shot the other before they entered the club.

He said his security team reacted fast and helped police catch Parham in the wooded area nearby.

Young said after the new shooting he has a new message for those willing to bring violence.

“If you plan on coming and bringing crime to the Blue Flame, you will get caught,” Young said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last year, one man died after police say a stray bullet from a drive-by shooting hit him in the parking lot of the club. Months later, another man died after a shooting in the woods across the street. In 2018, two security guards from the club were shot but survived.

Young said APD has increased patrols.

“After me pleading with the police and having meetings with them,” said Young.

He said a well-lit parking lot and multiple security cameras are also a line of defense.

Plus, he has attended several public safety training sessions that Mayor Andre Dickens held for security teams last year.

“It’s a bigger problem where it requires bigger solutions,” said Young. “While we’re looking for those long-term solutions, we are going to continue working in tandem with the Atlanta Police Department to apprehend these suspects.”

This is the second shooting at an Atlanta this month. Michael Gidewon, co-owner of Republic Lounge, was shot and killed at his Brady Ave. club on Feb. 4.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]