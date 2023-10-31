Caught on tape: Washington man seen forcing woman into car in Vancouver

Police in Washington State are asking for public's help to identify the people involved after a man was caught on video forcing a woman into a car in Vancouver on Sunday, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

Officers did not say when the event took place, but they responded to a neighborhood in the area of South Leiser Road and Highway 14 after neighbors reported the "physical disturbance."

Once officers arrived on the scene, they began asking the community to help them identify the man and woman in the video.

Officers say the car believed to be involved in the crime appears to be a white Ford Mustang with dealer plates displaying the word "Power" or something similar.

"We are attempting to identify the male and the female and locate the vehicle. There is no update as of today, but we continue to follow up on potential leads," says Kim Kapp, Public Affairs Manager for the City of Vancouver.





