Caught on video: Argument in Bronx ends with shots fired, 1 man hospitalized

NEW YORK -- New video shows an argument that ended with shots fired in the Bronx.

The video from Feb. 6 shows two men outside a deli on East Tremont Avenue near Southern Boulevard.

According to police, the man wearing a red jacked shot the other man, 43, in the hip and thigh.

The man who was shot was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital. He was expected to be OK.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Winter Olympics: U.S. women's hockey team settles for silver, Russia's Kamila Valieva stumbles in figure skating

Mayor, FDNY on Firefighter Gerhard's death

Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continue to build