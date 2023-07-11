Caught on Video: State Police arrest two men for separate violent attacks on Troopers

Two men were arrested for violent attacks on State Police troopers during traffic stops last week, according to authorities.

On July 5, State Police say a Trooper approached a motorcyclist on foot after stopping him on the I-95 Exit 57 ofoff-rampn Wakefield for erratic operation. The Trooper allegedly asked the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Colin James Webb of Reading, to turn his engine off and dismount the bike, but Webb did not comply.

Dashcam video provided by police shows the ensuing struggle with Webb, where the Trooper was precariously positioned in front of the handlebars and front wheel of the bike and nearly hit by an oncoming pickup truck.

The Trooper was able to disengage from the motorcycle and made it safely out of the roadway. He was not injured.

Webb was arrested on Friday, July 7, and charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, refusing to identify himself to police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, number plate violation, speeding, failure to stop/tied at traffic signals, marked lanes violation, failure to yield at an intersection, breakdown lane violation, missing number plate and failure to stop for police.

In a similarly violent incident, a man with multiple arrest warrants allegedly attacked a Trooper during a traffic stop.

Hernan Aybar Romero, 24, of Lawrence, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating with a suspended/revoked registration, operating with an uninsured vehicle, attaching plates and no inspection sticker.

A Trooper stopped Ayber Romero on July 7 for alleged motor vehicle violations and determined he had four outstanding warrants for his arrest, including drug trafficking charges involving at least 100 grams of heroin/morphine/opium/fentanyl, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The trooper exited his vehicle when Ayber Romero allegedly became violent and assaulted the trooper as he was being put into handcuffs.

“We work very hard to ensure that violence directed against any victim – police officer or civilian – is answered with a swift and thorough response, and that was exactly what was done in these two investigations,” said Colonel John Mawn Jr., Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “These incidents were brazen, and deliberately violent assaults perpetrated by motivated offenders on public servants who were engaged in their duties to protect our roads, our communities, our citizens, and our visitors.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

