Cauliflower Recalled for Possible E. Coli Contamination

We're still reeling from the recent romaine lettuce recall last month, but now Adam Bros. Farming Inc., located in an area of California implicated in the romaine recall, is issuing a warning about some of its other products, including our beloved cauliflower.

Specifically, the company is recalling cauliflower and both red and green leaf lettuce that was harvested between November 27 and November 30, 2018, according to an announcement. The cauliflower was shipped to wholesale distributors in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, the company says.

These products may have come into contact with water from the reservoir in which the romaine outbreak strain of E. coli was found, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) explains. Previously, the FDA named Adam Bros. as the single company whose reservoir had turned up a positive match for the strain of E. coli in the romaine outbreak.

"Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. feels a strong commitment to its customers and has worked for years to provide a safe and healthy food supply," the Santa Barbara county-based company said in a statement last week.

To date, there haven't been any reports of illnesses associated with these products and the recall is voluntary. Still, the FDA is advising consumers to avoid the recalled products—and romaine from specific areas in California (Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Barbara counties). At least one of Adam Bros. Farming's customers, Spokane Produce Inc., has also recalled some of their sandwich products, which contain recalled lettuce.

E. coli infections don't always cause symptoms. But when they do, it's usually the diarrhea and stomach cramps that hit first.

As SELF explained previously, the most common symptoms of an E. coli infection include diarrhea (which might be bloody), abdominal pain and cramps, nausea, and vomiting. Although those aren't exactly pleasant, most healthy adults are able to deal with them just fine and recover within a week or so.

In rare cases, E. coli infections can be serious and lead to complications, such as hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure and even death. People who are most likely to develop issues like this are young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

So, now as always, it's important to practice safe food preparation and handling habits. And if you develop any symptoms of an E. coli infection after eating recalled cauliflower or any other potentially contaminated produce, it's important to check in with your doctor to report your symptoms and get the care you need.

