Cause being investigated for Monday evening house fire in Canton

Canton firefighters resuscitated a dog after responding to a fire in a house at 2537 Indiana Way NE on Monday evening.

CANTON – Fire department medics resuscitated an unconscious dog after being called to a fire at 2537 Indiana Way NE on Monday evening.

Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from first-floor windows of the two-story home, Division Chief Steve Henderson said in a press release. The two occupants of the home, who were notified of the fire by neighbors, arrived after fire crews.

While crews were extinguishing the fire, two dogs and a cat were found. Medics resuscitated one dog. All three pets were left in the care of their owners.

Canton firefighters responded to a fire in a house at 2537 Indiana Way NE on Monday evening.

The two occupants who were displaced refused America Red Cross assistance.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

The fire started on the first floor. The cause is under investigation.

The value of the loss was estimated at $1,775 for the building and $625 for the contents.

Neighbors called 911 to report the fire at 6:46 p.m. Firefighters arrived at 6:51 p.m.

Fire caused an estimated $2,400 worth of damage to a home at 2537 Indiana Way NE on Monday evening. The cause remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Medics resuscitate dog at Indiana Way NE, Canton, house fire