'Cause for concern': Warren, Markey seek federal review of Plymouth jail conditions

PLYMOUTH – Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are demanding immigration officials answer a questionnaire about the treatment of immigration detainees at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility, following complaints of retaliation, a lack of food, sanitation and access to attorneys.

In a Jan. 3 letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Immigration and Customers Enforcement Acting Director Tae Johnson, Warren and Markey said they want ICE to review the conditions at the Plymouth jail after complaints by detainees, advocacy groups and family members.

"These concerns include lack of access to food and hot water, inadequate medical care, insufficient hygienic maintenance, limited and monitored interactions with counsel, violation of their rights to practice religion, and retaliatory punishment – all of which give us cause for concern about the rights and health of those detained on behalf of ICE at (the jail)," Warren and Markey wrote in the letter.

The entrance to the Plymouth County Correctional Facility off Long Pond Road in Plymouth.

The jail houses three separate populations – county inmates serving shorter sentences or awaiting trial, ICE detainees and people being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, usually charged with federal crimes, such as the late James "Whitey" Bulger.

The Plymouth County jail is the only facility in Massachusetts that currently holds ICE detainees.

Warren and Markey are demanding answers from ICE by Jan. 19. Some of the questions Markey and Warren want ICE to answer are:

How many meals do detainees get and how do officials make sure it's "fit for consumption"?

How long do detainees wait for access to medical care and medication?

Are detainees punished by staff when they don't understand because of a language barrier?

What restrictions are placed on phone calls to their attorneys?

In an email, John Birtwell, a spokesman for Plymouth County Sheriff Joseph McDonald, said the accusations in the letter are "unfounded."

“We welcome the Senators’ interest in our facility and Plymouth County. In past years we have had a productive relationship," Birtwell wrote. "I am confident the claims by some described in the letter are unfounded. This is a safe, secure and modern facility staffed by humane men and women. The sheriff is proud of our staff, their record and their professionalism.”

ICE Boston field office spokesman John Mohan declined to comment on the letter.

Activists call for the end of ICE agreement

Local activists have been calling on McDonald to end the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department's agreement with ICE.

"We've been trying to get more attention and accountability about the situation … the end goal is that no one is in there at all ... it's helpful when senators pay attention," said the Rev. Annie Gonzalez of First Parish, in Bedford, a Unitarian Universalist church. "There shouldn't be people in cages."

Gonzalez said that people on ICE retainers – typically facing deportation – should not be incarcerated. Gonzalez was among dozens of protesters who marched through Plymouth to the county jail calling for an end to the agreement in September.

Prisoners' Legal Services Director Lizz Matos said in an interview that a lack of access to attorneys and to accommodations for religious practices are two of the top complaints she hears from ICE detainees in Plymouth.

Issues accessing healthcare are an issue at all detention facilities, and are especially bad for immigrant populations because of language barriers, she said.

The march came weeks after the federal government transferred several ICE detainees to the Plymouth jail from the Bristol County jail. ICE terminated its agreement with Bristol County due to "substandard conditions of detention."

The decision came after state Attorney General Maura Healey's office found the Bristol County Sheriff's office violated the civil rights of federal immigration detainees while responding to a disturbance in May 2020. She cited “various institutional failures and poor decisions," that resulted in a use of force against the detainees “disproportionate to the security needs at that time.” Among those civil rights violations was the use of pepper spray on detainees who were not being violent.

The Plymouth County jail was last inspected by an outside federal contractor in June of 2021. The contractor, the Nakamoto Group, concluded the facility met ICE's standards. The inspection looks at things such as safety, security and detainee rights. Inspectors conducted 16 confidential interviews with detainees as part of the inspection. Some of the inspectors took a look at the jail remotely, however, due to the pandemic.

Facilities where ICE holds detainees are typically inspected once a year by an outside contractor and twice a year by the agency.

The American Civil Liberties Union has called on ICE to end its contract with Nakamoto Group, saying "virtually no facility fails."

ICE detainees make up less than a quarter of the jail's population, currently about 140 people in a population of more than 630, according to jail officials.

The facility, built in 1994, was designed to hold both local and federal inmates.

Attorney questions use of force, pepper spray on detainee

Prisoner Legal Services of Massachusetts attorney Mario Paredes said at least one ICE detainee was punished and sprayed repeatedly with pepper spray after he demanded to speak to his attorney or a supervisor.

Paredes said in every case he's seen following incidents at the jail, the internal investigator always rules that jail staff were in the right.

Paredes said Janito DeCarvalho was late to a 4 p.m. headcount in early November, because there are only three working showers of the eight available in his unit, and he didn't have a chance to shower. An officer approached him and told him he would lose his recreation time or be put into solitary confinement and DeCarvalho said he needed to shower.

"I guess in pushing back, the correctional officer didn't like that, and he started going back toward his cell when two other officers and the lieutenant were called in," Paredes said.

Lt. Danielle Sachdeva told DeCarvalho he was going into solitary and that he was going to be handcuffed. Eventually, Sachdeva pulled out the pepper spray, spraying him in the face. When he tried to hide, an officer slammed him to the ground, then sprayed him in the face again.

"That's when he tried running to the door. Then they pepper-sprayed him while he was on the ground," Paredes said.

He said DeCarvalho tried running toward his cell door so he could be in the line of sight of the surveillance cameras. DeCarvalho passed out and when he woke up, jailers took him to the hospital.

A disciplinary report written by Corrections Officer Lawrence Francis largely matches the account told to Paredes by DeCarvalho.

DeCarvalho was moved to his cell and argued with officers for five minutes about his right to call his attorney or Sachdeva's supervisor. In response, Francis told him to turn around and that he could tell his side of the story to the disciplinary board, clapped his hands "within inches" of Francis' face and "puffed out his chest." Sachdeva threatened DeCarvalho with pepper spray if he didn't put his hands behind his back. DeCarvalho grabbed a towel and wrapped it around his face, then Sachdeva sprayed him.

He then "charged" Francis, who grabbed him, kicked out his legs and they fell to the floor, DeCarvalho hitting a desk or stool on the way down. A bloody DeCarvalho was restrained by an unnamed officer and refused to put one hand behind his back, before Lt. William Nagle sprayed him in the face.

According to ICE's detention standards, guards need to talk to medical staff before using pepper spray unless it's "unavoidable."

Birtwell referred questions about the incident to ICE's Boston field office, which did not respond to a request for comment.

