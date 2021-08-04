Cause of death in Clarksville homicide will take several weeks, police say

Aug. 3—CLARKSVILLE — Investigators say it will be three to four weeks before an official cause of death is available for a woman found mutilated inside her Clarksville apartment last week.

An autopsy was performed Friday on 67-year-old Melody Gambetty, who was found dead July 27 by crews responding to a fire at her home on Kensington Drive in Clarksville, but a medical examiner's report will provide more complete details, police say.

Brian Williams, 36, was charged with murder and arson in the case after police say he killed and dismembered the woman, stole her car and returned to the apartment to start a fire to hide evidence. He's being held in the Clark County jail without bond.