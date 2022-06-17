Cause of death determined for man found at Recology facility

Jun. 16—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department released Wednesday the possible cause of death for a man that was found dead in late April at a Recology facility in Marysville.

According to an autopsy report, 57-year-old Ron Keith Lamp of Magalia, the man whose body was found on April 26 at the Recology Material Recovery Facility at 3001 N. Levee Road in Marysville, died because of "probable asphyxia due to entrapment in a recycling truck."

According to the department, Lamp's body "appeared" to have been brought to the facility with a "cardboard recycling truck" the week prior to the discovery of his body.

"The Sheriff's Investigations Unit, along with neighboring agencies, conducted an investigation, but the exact location of pickup and date of arrival could not be determined," the department said in a statement.

The autopsy also revealed that physical injuries found on Lamp's body were determined to be non-life threatening and did not contribute to his death. However, officials did say that the autopsy showed that "Lamp was under the influence of a controlled substance."

Anybody with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Department at 530-749-7777.