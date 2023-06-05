Cause of death of Franklin, NH mother and baby daughter ruled homicide; father found dead

Autopsies have confirmed that a mother and her baby daughter found dead in their Franklin, NH home Saturday were murdered. Officials say the suspect, the infant’s father, killed himself on the banks of the Merrimack River after shooting the family in their Elkins Street home.

Investigators say 42-year-old Jamie Bell shot and killed his partner, 35-year-old Nicole Hughes and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Ariella Bell. Hughes’ five-year-old daughter from a previous relationship was also shot in the arm and was transported to Boston’s Children’s Hospital. She is expected to survive.

The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says first responders reported gunshots in the area of 124 Elkins Street at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Bell was identified as a suspect and investigators began a 5-hour manhunt for Bell before finding his body with a self-inflicted cut to his neck.

The AG’s office said there is no evidence any other suspect was involved in the deadly shooting. A motive was not immediately made clear.

