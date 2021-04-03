Cause of death at issue in Chauvin trial as prosecution questions medical examiner's findings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chao Xiong, Star Tribune
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prosecutors trying the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death appeared to distance themselves last week from the medical findings on his cause of death, issued by the only doctor who performed an autopsy.

Special Prosecutor Jerry Blackwell told jurors last Monday that while Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker ruled Floyd's cause of death cardiac arrest, prosecutors would prove he died of asphyxia, or, lack of oxygen, while Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

"This was … not a fatal heart event," Blackwell said in his opening statement. "He died one breath at a time over an extended period of time."

Some veteran attorneys and legal scholars said the prosecution appeared to draw a line between themselves and the medical examiner. Others said perhaps they were "shoring up" Baker's work, which concluded that Floyd's death was a homicide.

In a PowerPoint presentation during his opening statement, Blackwell displayed the names of six outside medical experts hired to help their case, including a forensic pathologist — Baker's job — whom Blackwell spoke about at length while mentioning Baker as an aside.

"Usually you hear about alternative experts — outside experts — from the defense," said former Ramsey County attorney Susan Gaertner. "Typically expert pathologists are hired by the defense to dispute or undermine the medical examiner's report.

"What is unusual is that, to some extent, the battle of the experts is within the state's case instead of between the state and the defense."

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, seized on the issue. To raise reasonable doubt, he told jurors in his opening statement, "The state was not satisfied with Dr. Baker's work so they have contracted with numerous physicians to contradict Dr. Baker's findings, and this will ultimately be another significant battle in this trial: What was Mr. Floyd's actual cause of death?"

He noted that Baker was the only person to perform an autopsy on Floyd.

"Dr. Baker found none of what are referred to as the telltale signs of asphyxiation," said Nelson. "There was no evidence that Mr. Floyd's airflow was restricted and he did not determine [it] to be a positional or mechanical asphyxia death."

Nelson argued that Floyd died of a cardiac arrest resulting from drug use and pre-existing health issues, including heart disease and high blood pressure.

Chauvin is on trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Bystander Darnella Frazier's graphic video showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd last May 25 while he repeatedly said he couldn't breathe has been played in court several times, but a medical ruling on cause of death is still crucial to the case, some attorneys said.

Prosecutors have yet to call Baker or their medical experts to the witness stand. Blackwell told jurors they would hear from "a number of experts" and pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas.

"This is going to be the most fascinating part of the trial," said defense attorney Tom Heffelfinger, a former assistant Hennepin County attorney and U.S. attorney for the district of Minnesota. "Every one of those people they put on just creates a little more doubt. It makes it easier to argue about the cause of death, and you've got to have a cause of death."

Medical examiners in Minnesota work independently of law enforcement and prosecutors. They determine the cause and manner of death, but make no determination about legal culpability.

However, as the authority legally mandated to perform autopsies and issue reports about sudden, suspicious or unexpected deaths, their findings historically form the bedrock of criminal cases and are largely undisputed by prosecutors.

"It seemed to me that essentially the prosecution is going to take the position that Dr. Baker's autopsy report is incorrect or can be explained more clearly," said Mitchell Hamline School of Law emeritus professor Prof. Joe Daly. "It's extremely unusual … to cast doubt on your own medical examiner."

Baker's findings that Floyd's cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression" sparked public outrage when they were released last June 1. Many, including attorneys for Floyd's family, believed Floyd died of asphyxiation and criticized Baker's ruling. An emergency fence and concrete barricades were erected around Baker's downtown Minneapolis office two days after he issued his results; they remain standing.

Baker listed hardening and thickening of the artery walls, heart disease and drug use as "other significant conditions." Fentanyl and methamphetamine were also found in Floyd's system.

Baker ruled the manner of death a homicide, a death that occurs at the hands of another person.

Baker reviewed his findings in a meeting last December with the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, which is prosecuting the case.

" … it appeared to Dr. Baker that the pressure to the neck was coming from the back or posterior lateral portions of the back, and none of these strictures would impact breathing or cause loss of consciousness," said a document summarizing the meeting. " … Dr. Baker found it important that Floyd had narrowing of coronary arteries: 75-80% narrowed. This would put him at risk for a sudden cardiac arrest."

In the meeting Baker, reportedly cited a study that found that placing 200 pounds of weight or more on a healthy person did not have an "observable impact on breathing."

He reportedly referenced a recent study that said positional restraint did not lead to "ventilatory or cardiac failure."

"Dr. Baker offered that one possibility for the pathway of Floyd's death is that Floyd's heart was starting to fail because of the stress, drugs, enlarged heart, and [heart] disease," said a summary of the meeting. "He said that once the heart starts to fail … one of the symptoms is the perception that you cannot breathe."

Nelson told jurors they would hear about "several" interviews between Baker and investigators, "and some of this evidence is extremely important to the final determination of Mr. Floyd's cause of death."

Blackwell directed jurors to Frazier's video in building his case for cause of death.

"I would tell you that you can believe your own eyes that it's a homicide, it's murder," Blackwell said. "You can believe your own eyes."

Prosecutors don't have to prove that Chauvin's actions alone caused Floyd's death, according to Minnesota guidelines for jury instructions. According to the state and the defense's proposed jury instructions, " 'To cause' means to be a substantial causal factor in causing the death. … The fact that other causes contribute to the death does not relieve the defendant of criminal liability."

Being restrained and pressed upon while lying flat on your stomach can restrict the intake of oxygen and output of carbon dioxide, and reduce blood flow through the heart, leading to a fatal cardiac arrest, said cardiologist Dr. Alon Steinberg, chief of cardiology and medicine at Community Memorial Hospital, based in California.

Steinberg, who recently published a paper reviewing scientific literature on prone restraint, described Floyd's death as a "prone restraint cardiac arrest."

"When people are in prone restraint and they die, it's more accurate that it's a cardiopulmonary arrest as [Baker] says," said Steinberg. "It's not asphyxia."

Prone restraint prevents the rib cage and diaphragm from expanding, thereby reducing breathing ability and causing a dangerous build up of carbon dioxide in the body that is a "much bigger issue" than the lack of oxygen, he said. An accumulation of the waste gas causes metabolic acidosis, or, an overproduction of acid, he added.

Steinberg said Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck could have also reduced blood flow from the head into the heart, and former officer J. Alexander Kueng kneeling on Floyd's back could have reduced blood flow from the lower body into the heart.

Kueng and two other officers at the scene — Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter in the case and are scheduled to be tried Aug. 23. All four defendants, who were fired, are out on bond.

Asphyxiation is commonly used to describe such deaths, Steinberg said, adding that they often don't leave behind evidence of physical damage in the heart or in the body's tissues.

"It [is] more complex than [asphyxiation], and death is due to multiple factors including acidosis, decreased cardiac output and decrease in ventilation," he said.

Blackwell told jurors Thomas will testify about the "limitations of pathology" and address how, in over half of deaths from a lack of oxygen, no evidence is left behind in the body's tissues.

It could pose a risk to the prosecution's case to distance themselves from the in-house medical expert, said defense attorney Mike Padden.

"It absolutely can be a problem because he's the doctor who did the autopsy," Padden said. "They're making a strategy decision that they're moving completely away from him."

An abundance of complex medical testimony could also overwhelm jurors. The defense has 15 medical experts listed as potential witnesses; it's unknown how many will be called to testify.

"I think there's going to be far too much reliance … put on the medical testimony," said defense attorney A.L. Brown. "Jurors try very hard to understand things, and they're put in an impossible position to try to understand very complicated things."

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.

Chao Xiong • 612-270-4708

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Apologizes for Snarky Tweet, Admits Its Drivers Pee in Bottles

    Mike Segar/ReutersAmazon has apologized for denying that some employees are forced to pee in bottles during their shifts, and has acknowledged that it’s actually a problem for many delivery drivers.Earlier this week, the technology and online retail giant posted a tweet mocking Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan for criticizing Amazon working conditions, including reports that many drivers cannot find bathrooms and are forced to pee in bottles to keep up with delivery schedules. “You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you?” the company wrote in a snarky tweet. “If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one.”The tweet quickly garnered intense criticism from many observers, who pointed out that there were plenty of first-person accounts of Amazon employees not having time to use the restroom, and being forced to improvise while on the job.Amazon’s Creepy Fight Against Unionization Has Reached This Warehouse’s BathroomsIn a statement late Friday, the company backtracked and apologized to Pocan.“This was an own-goal, we’re unhappy about it, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan,” the statement said, adding that the tweet “did not receive proper scrutiny” before the company’s official account shared it. Further, the tech giant acknowledged that many drivers for the company do indeed struggle to find bathrooms while delivering packages.“This is a long-standing, industry-wide issue and is not specific to Amazon. We’ve included just a few links below that discuss the issue,” a spokesperson wrote in a brief statement. “Regardless of the fact that this is industry-wide, we would like to solve it. We don’t yet know how, but will look for solutions.”Amazon’s embarrassing viral tweet came amid the company’s attempt to stop a unionization effort by a group of workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama who are advocating for better pay, benefits, and working conditions. The effort has received praise from a number of high-profile politicians, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Amazon has resisted the effort, saying the company offers competitive pay and benefits. They have hired a prominent law firm to help quash the unionization drive. Sigh.This is not about me, this is about your workers—who you don't treat with enough respect or dignity.Start by acknowledging the inadequate working conditions you've created for ALL your workers, then fix that for everyone & finally, let them unionize without interference. https://t.co/tdIns0AR66— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) April 3, 2021 In a statement on Saturday, Pocan brushed off the company's apology, and called on Amazon to recognize the employee union. “Sigh. This is not about me, this is about your workers—who you don't treat with enough respect or dignity,” he wrote.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Taiwan train crash: Site boss bailed amid grief over 50 deaths

    The construction manager is investigated for negligence after a lorry slid onto the tracks.

  • Lawsuits over execution of 2020 census near conclusions

    Two legal challenges to the Trump administration's execution of the 2020 census neared conclusions this week in the face of changes brought by President Joe Biden's administration since he took office last January. A group of primarily Latino and Asian American advocates that had sued the Trump administration in federal court in Maryland on Wednesday asked to have their lawsuit dismissed. The advocates said Trump's orders violated the constitutional and civil rights of Latinos, Asian Americans and non-U.S. citizens.

  • The Duke is leaving 'Bridgerton,' but book fans aren't surprised

    Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page, rarely shows up in the subsequent Julia Quinn novels, which focus on the other Bridgerton siblings.

  • When Hornets’ James Borrego says, ‘We’re not going anywhere,’ it has a ring of truth

    With three key players injured, Charlotte Hornets beat Indiana Pacers

  • Take an early look at the new Nike WNBA jerseys that have leaked ahead of their release date

    Check out the Nike Explorer edition and Nike Rebel Edition WNBA jerseys that have leaked early at DICK's Sporting Goods stores across the country.

  • The Trump campaign reportedly cheated donors who thought they were making a one-time contribution, collecting recurring donations

    The Trump campaign gave refunds in the amount of about $122 million compared to $21 million for the Biden campaign, the New York Times reported.

  • Colin Jost hilariously crashes Scarlett Johansson’s appearance on 'Drag Race'

    The contestants were greeted with not one, but two surprise guests!

  • Disney World guest who was handcuffed for refusing a COVID-19 temperature check told sheriffs he had spent too much money at the resort to be arrested

    Kelly Sills claimed that he'd spent $15,000 and was a Disney stockholder after arrest for refusing to follow the resort's COVID-19 rules.

  • Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent,’ evacuations expanded

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire Saturday as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater ...

  • Former Florida GOP congressman: State politicians assuming Gaetz's career is over

    Scandal-ridden Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said he isn't resigning from Congress, but his "political brethren" in Florida "are already jockeying to take his seat," The Wall Street Journal reports. The Justice Department is reportedly investigating payments Gaetz and an indicted Florida politician, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, made to women allegedly recruited online for sex. The investigation is also looking into whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. While Gaetz told the Journal he has no plans to step down, former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida thinks he may not have any other options. "These scandals hit a certain point where there's no escape," Jolly, who is no longer a member of the GOP, told the Journal, noting that Florida's politicians are "assuming" Gaetz's career is finished. "We've clearly hit that point for Matt in politics." Former President Donald Trump may also be in that camp, at least for now. Gaetz is a fervent Trump ally, but Trump's advisers have told him to stay out of the situation, two people familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. Trump has reportedly said privately that things seem "really bad" for Gaetz, but he has also reportedly at least entertained the possibility it's a smear campaign. "For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough," Barry Bennett, a GOP operative who advised Trump during his 2016 campaign, told The Daily Beast. "The former president should stay as far away from this as possible." Only time will tell. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and The Daily Beast. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Dolly Parton made a subtle fashion statement to get her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine she helped fund

    Dolly Parton has received both doses of Moderna's COVID-19 shot, which she helped fund with a $1 million donation she made in 2020.

  • GMC just unveiled its $100,000 Hummer EV SUV with 830-horsepower that will hit streets in 2023

    The GMC Hummer EV pickup is getting an SUV sibling with supercar-like power and a six-figure price tag.

  • Nicola Coughlan responded to the news Regé-Jean Page won't be in season 2 of 'Bridgerton' with a cryptic tweet

    While some 'Bridgerton' fans were disappointed to learn the Duke would not be in season 2, Nicola Coughlan says there's a lot more drama to come.

  • Trump's last blunder. Small pizzeria in Italy sanctioned instead of a Venezuelan oil exporter.

    Two Italian businesses, a Verona pizzeria and a graphic design studio in Sardinia, were put on a Venezuela sanctions list by mistake.

  • Trump campaign used 'dizzyingly complex' pre-checked boxes to reel in recurring donations amid dwindling finances

    Despite deteriorating finances, the Trump campaign was able to stay afloat last year in part thanks to what amounted to "an interest-free loan from unwitting supporters at the most important juncture of the 2020 [presidential] race," a New York Times investigation found. Reporter Shane Goldmacher writes that the campaign used pre-checked boxes, which became "dizzyingly complex" as finances worsened. If donors missed the fine print, what they thought were one-time donations wound up recurring weekly. Another pre-checked box automatically added cash to the amount given. You can actually see the impact of these prechecked boxes on Trump's refund rate with this graphic https://t.co/vu10yWJaEs pic.twitter.com/N7bXB9dCx0 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) April 3, 2021 The Times provided details about specific cases, including one man who donated $500, but soon discovered the campaign had reeled in $3,000 from him within 30 days, depleting and freezing his bank account. When all was said and done, the Trump campaign refunded $122 million or 10 percent of what it raised online in 2020, and Goldmacher notes the number will likely still increase. For context, the Biden campaign refunded $20.2 million, or 2.2 percent of its online donations, over the same span. Jason Miller, a spokesman for former President Donald Trump, downplayed the refund requests and fraud complaints the campaign received, noting only 0.87 percent of transactions were subject to formal credit card disputes. But, Goldmacher writes, that 0.87 percent rate translates to 200,000 donations accounting for $19.7 million. A fraud investigator for Wells Fargo told the Times that complaints against the Trump campaign and WinRed, the company that processed its online donations, surged around the time the recurring donation box appeared. "It started to go absolutely wild," the investigator said. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Trump advised to turn his back on his right-wing protégé Matt Gaetz who faces a sex trafficking investigation

    Former President Trump agreed to stay quiet on the sexual assault allegations against Matt Gaetz, a source told The Daily Beast.

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

  • US Capitol: Police officer dies after car rams security barrier

    The driver of the vehicle was shot dead by police after lunging at officers with a knife.

  • Fans tell us why they won't stop fighting to 'RestoreTheSnyderVerse' even though there's no plan for 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' sequels

    WarnerMedia thought it could move past #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, but the movement grows. Fans won't stop until they get sequels or Snyder says he's done.