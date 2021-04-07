Cause of death released for 4 of 5 people at Capitol riot – but not Officer Brian Sicknick

WASHINGTON – The district medical examiner released Wednesday the cause of death for four of the five people who died at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, but results are still pending for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Dr. Francisco Diaz, the district's chief medical examiner, announced the causes of deaths as:

• Ashli Babbitt, 35, died by homicide from a gunshot to the left shoulder. She was shot by a Capitol police officer while trying to climb through a door near the House chamber.

• Kevin Greeson, 55, died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease. Greeson, of Athens, Alabama, had a Twitter account in which he supported former President Donald Trump and profanely denounced his opponents.

• Benjamin Phillips, 50, died of natural causes from cardiovascular disease. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Phillips of Ringtown, Pennsylvania, was a computer programmer who founded a social media website for Trump supporters. He had organized a trip of several dozen people to the district.

• Roseanne Boyland, 34, died by accident from acute amphetamine intoxication. Boyland, of Georgia, wanted to be a sobriety counselor and followed QAnon conspiracies, her family said.

Results typically come within 90 days of a death, but Sicknick’s death remains under investigation.

“The cause and manner of death for Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick are pending,” the office said.

The cause of Sicknick’s death has been the subject of intense interest among lawmakers and authorities. Two men have been charged with spraying Sicknick with a chemical, but not for causing his death.

