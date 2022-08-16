Cause of death released for ‘Empire’ actress Lindsey Pearlman

A cause of death has been released for actress Lindsey Pearlman, whose body was found inside a car in Hollywood in February.

Pearlman died by suicide from sodium nitrite toxicity, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said Monday, according to People.

“The presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” was detected in an autopsy as well, according to the report.

The 43-year-old Pearlman, who appeared on shows such as “Empire” and “General Hospital,” was found dead in Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles on Feb. 18, five days after she disappeared.

The autopsy was completed in February, but the medical examiner didn’t release a cause of death at the time as officials continued an investigation.

Pearlman left a suicide note before her death, TMZ reported in February.

Her husband, Vance Smith, mourned Pearlman’s death in an Instagram post shortly after her body was found.

“She’s gone,” Smith wrote in February. “I’m broken. I will share more later, but I wanted to (say) thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Pearlman appeared on multiple episodes of the series “The Ms. Pat Show” and “Vicious” last year.