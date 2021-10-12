Cause of death revealed

Gabby Petito's cause of death was revealed. Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned after offensive emails surfaced. And winter weather has officially begun in the western U.S.

Gabby Petito died by strangulation

The travel vlogger, whose disappearance fueled intense interest across the nation and spurred a search for her missing fiance, died by strangulation, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said Monday. Petito's death was ruled a homicide last month, and Blue said Tuesday that the 22-year-old had been "outside in the wilderness for three to four weeks" before her body was found on Sept. 20. He noted DNA samples were taken and said it "would be up to law enforcement" to determine whether whoever strangled Petito intended to kill her. Petito had been on a cross-country road trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie, when she disappeared this summer. The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, who was last seen a month ago.

Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, N.Y., on Sept. 23, 2021.

What was in Gruden's emails?

Jon Gruden announced his resignation as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after old emails revealed he frequently used misogynistic, racist and homophobic language while discussing the league, its players and officials. The New York Times reported that Gruden used a homophobic slur to describe NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, denigrated one team's decision to draft a gay player, mocked transgender woman Caitlyn Jenner and suggested that a player who kneeled during the national anthem should be fired. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal also reported that Gruden used a racist trope when describing NFL Players' Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 message. Gruden's emails were sent between 2011 and 2018 when he was working as a broadcaster for ESPN. The Raiders fell to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and Gruden resigned during "Monday Night Football."

Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned Monday night.

Hello, winter weather! ❄️

Winter doesn't officially begin until December, but the snowy stuff is here already. A potent winter storm – the first of the season – pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region and creating hazardous travel conditions. Winter storm warnings were in place for parts of Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Utah and Idaho, where snowfall totals of 1 to 2 feet are possible. The heavy snow will be accompanied by very strong and gusty northwesterly winds during the height of the storm, the National Weather Service said, potentially leading to blizzard conditions in some areas. Meanwhile, as the West deals with snow and cold temperatures, most of the eastern half of the nation will continue to see mild, near-summerlike weather for at least the next several days, the weather service said.

An Illinois nursing home didn't follow guidelines: 11 residents died

Leaders and staff at a federal veterans’ nursing home in Illinois mismanaged a coronavirus outbreak that killed 11 residents in fall 2020, well after employees had been put on notice about the danger the pandemic posed to its elderly population, a government investigation found. A staff member exposed at home was denied a test and told to just wear a mask while finishing a shift caring for residents. The employee tested positive the next day. Testing was inconsistent, even after the virus started to spread within the Veterans Affairs complex in Danville. Isolation of exposed individuals was haphazard, the investigation found. “Direct care staff described chaos and a lack of awareness of what to do,” the inspector general at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said in a report released last month.

Marine Corps veteran Mike Manning, 73, died of COVID-19 on Nov. 17, 2020, during an outbreak at the Veterans Affairs nursing home in Danville, Ill.

That's a big asteroid

Several asteroids bigger than the Great Pyramid of Giza will closely pass by Earth in the upcoming weeks, including one this week. According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, the asteroid 2021 SM3 will pass by our planet on Friday. The diameter of the asteroid is up to 525 feet, just bigger than the 482-foot long Great Pyramid of Giza. At its closest point, the asteroid will be about 3.6 million miles from Earth. Though that sounds like a safe distance, it's much closer than our neighbor Venus, which can be 74.8 million miles away depending on each planet's orbit. 2021 SM3 won't be the only large asteroid that passes by Earth soon. Seven asteroids bigger than SM3 will come close to our planet by the end of November.

