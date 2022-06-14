Cause of death revealed for 82-year-old after fiancé accused of killing him, living with body

A woman is accused of killing her 82-year-old fiancé in Hall County. Investigators are now revealing how the victim died.

Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, of Gainesville, was arrested Thursday and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing the death of Leroy Franklin Kramer, Jr.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The preliminary cause of death appears to be blunt force and sharp force trauma, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office say Kramer’s stepdaughter told them she was concerned for his safety because she hadn’t heard from him in several months.

TRENDING STORIES:

When they arrived at Kramer’s home, deputies say they found his body. Wood told deputies that Kramer had died in the first week of April and she had been living with the body in the house since then, according to investigators.

However, an autopsy determined Kramer’s death was a homicide, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Wood was jailed in Hall County.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]