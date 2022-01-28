Cause of death undetermined for man in Dayton October homicide investigation

Jan. 28—The cause of death for a man at the center of a Dayton homicide investigation that started in October is undetermined.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger ruled the manner 65-year-old John Confalone's death undetermined as well.

On Oct. 14, Confalone was found dead in his home in 800 block Blanche Street. The police responded to check up on him after a person reported Confalone hadn't been seen for eight days, according to the Dayton Police Department.

"Officers noted that mail had been stacking up in the mailbox and noticed an unusual odor coming from the home," Lt. Jason Hall said during a press briefing last October.

Due to suspicious circumstances, the department was treating the death as a homicide, Hall added.

"We are trying to piece together what had happened, what ultimately resulted in Mr. Confalone's demise," he said.

As of December, police were still investigating Confalone's death.

"We are still actively investigating this death to include awaiting analysis and testing of evidence along with the return of information and records sought through search warrants," Sgt. Mike Godsey, Dayton Police Department homicide supervisor, said in December.