Cause of death unknown for woman found on front porch in South Bend; child is recovering

Police on the scene of a suspicious death in the area of 1200 College Street on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in South Bend.

SOUTH BEND — Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of death for a woman found on the front porch of her College Street home early Friday morning, while a child who was with her, is slowly recovering.

The woman, identified as 49-year-old Gwendolyn Jones by South Bend police logs, was found with a young child around 6:10 a.m. on the front porch of a home in the 1200 block of College Street by a neighbor who then called 911.

Officials have not released the name or age of the child, but indicated he or she is younger than a teenager. The child was initially taken to Memorial Hospital after being found on Friday and was transported to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis later that day.

A South Bend Police Department spokeswoman said the child has a "long road to recovery ahead" and is still in stable condition at Riley as of Wednesday. Police have not said what specific conditions or injuries the child is recovering from.

The spokeswoman did not say if Jones was the mother of the child. Jones did live at the residence where she was found.

A spokesman for the Department of Child Services, which was contacted and is looking into the case, declined to comment, citing Indiana's confidentiality laws.

Officials still have yet to determine Jones' cause of death. South Bend police Cpt. Jason Biggs has said there were no obvious signs of trauma on Jones' body that would indicate a manner of death.

St. Joseph County deputy coroner Randy Magdalinski concurred, noting there were some minor scrapes on Jones' knees, but nothing to indicate a cause of death.

An autopsy was performed at Western Michigan University on Saturday and Magdalinski said he will wait to see toxicology results before determining the cause and manner of death. Those results could take up to six weeks to be returned, he said.

It will likely be impossible to determine exactly how long Jones was outside, but Magdalinski said she did show signs of hypothermia.

“It’s just too hard to tell with all the environmental issues," he said. "Hypothermia did set in. She was out there for a period of time. There’s no doubt about it."

South Bend police are still investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

