Cause of fatal Berkeley house fire revealed; cops can't find victim's relatives

TOMS RIVER - The Berkeley house fire that killed a woman Thursday afternoon originated in the kitchen dishwasher, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Friday.

Around 1:50 p.m. on July 20, Berkeley Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a fire at 1 Miles Pond Road in Berkeley, Billhimer said. While putting out the fire, the body of a 77-year-old woman was found in the dining room.

The fire started in the kitchen, more specifically the dishwasher, according to Billhimer. The failure of energized electrical equipment cannot be eliminated as the cause of the fire, but it has been ruled accidental.

Billhimer said they have been unable to locate any next of kin for the victim and is urging anyone with information on the victim to contact Detective John Doran of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3524.

