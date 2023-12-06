Cause of fire at Hagerstown park in West End undetermined

Hagerstown Fire Marshal Dale Fishack said the cause of the recent fire that damaged City of Hagerstown and West End Little League property is undetermined.

Fishack would not comment about whether the fire is suspected arson, but said the cause of the fire is undetermined and the case will remain open.

Anyone with information about the fire may call the Hagerstown Fire Department at 301-790-2476. Tips also can be submitted via an online form at the fire department's website, https://www.hagerstownmd.org/1085/Tips-Complaints.

Local housing landscape a 'crisis': Evictions, rising after rent assistance ran out, back near pre-pandemic levels in Maryland

The fire within Hellane Park, at 156 Park Ave. in the city's West End, was reported at 2:38 a.m. on Nov. 28, a Washington County 911 supervisor said.

Fishack said several people reported the fire, including people in the neighborhood and motorists passing by.

The Little League field is in the northwest corner of the park, along U.S. 40.

The fire damaged two city-owned storage buildings and Little League equipment stored inside.

The estimated cost to replace the Little League equipment is $50,000, according to an emailed statement from Hub City Little League. West End, Maugansville and American Little Leagues have merged into Hub City Little League.

A Nov. 28 fire at Hellane Park in Hagerstown's West End damaged two city buildings and destroyed Little League equipment.

Among league items lost in the fire was a John Deere Tractor and a zero-turn lawn mower, as well as materials used to keep the fields in optimal playing condition.

"While the fire has dealt us a significant blow, we are unwavering in our commitment to providing a positive and enriching baseball experience for the young players in our community. We believe in the power of community, and we are hopeful that, together, we can overcome this financial hurdle and emerge stronger than ever," according to a statement from Hub City Little League's Acting Presidents Steve Rowland, Ben Breakall and Tyrone Patterson.

Hub City expects to hold donation drives and do fundraising to help "overcome this obstacle," according to the league statement.

City officials are aiming to have repairs done by April, but that depends largely on the availability of contractors, according to information from the city.

A Nov. 28 fire at Hellane Park in Hagerstown's West End damaged two city buildings and destroyed Little League equipment.

The total estimate of repairs had not been tallied yet.

A preliminary estimate for some of the work was almost $20,000. That included electrical work, installing a metal roof, doors, repairing the fence and gate, and supplies such as trusses and plywood, according to Parks & Recreation Manager Mark Haddock.

The preliminary estimate did not include labor to frame the roof, demolition, landfill fees, or removing the damaged roofs and burnt equipment and debris.

Haddock said the city is self-insured to $20,000.

Subcontractors will be involved in repairs and city park crews might be involved, if time permits, according to information from Haddock in an email through the city's communications office.

A Nov. 28 fire damaged two City of Hagerstown storage buildings at Hellane Park in the West End. Both roofs were damaged.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Hagerstown and West End Little League property damaged in recent fire