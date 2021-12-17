Cause of fire that killed 2 at Vineland trailer home community under investigation

VINELAND – An investigation continues into the cause of a trailer home fire on Dec. 11 that killed two men but it appears to have been an accident, according to the Vineland Fire Department on Thursday.

Chief Luigi Tramontana Jr. said the fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. last Saturday at Fairview Manor, a 66-acre community on the 2100 block of Mays Landing Road.

The community is close to the Millville border. A Millville fire truck actually was the first unit to reach the scene, about seven minutes after it was reported.

Tramontana, who lives nearby, arrived just before fire truck and found most of the trailer engulfed. The fire was quickly extinguished but the trailer was destroyed, he said.

The victims, who are not being identified yet, were found deceased inside the home. Autopsies were just completed and results are pending, Tramontana said.

