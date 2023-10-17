‘That cause can be justified, right?’; Defense cross-examines medical expert in Ellis trial

TACOMA, Wash. - The trial of three Tacoma Police officers charged with the death of Manny Ellis continued Monday, as the defense cross-examined a medical expert who was hired by the state.

Dr. Roger Mitchell is a forensic pathology expert and chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C. Last week he answered the prosecutor's questions about the death of Manny Ellis.

Ellis died in Tacoma Police custody in March 2020.

Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with manslaughter.

Mitchell told the courtroom last week that he determined Ellis died of mechanical asphyxia due to violent subdual and restraint by law enforcement officers.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Manner of death is homicide': Medical expert takes stand in Manny Ellis trial

Mitchell did not perform an autopsy, but said he had access to all reports and evidence.

Monday, the defense asked Mitchell about other factors that may have played a part in Ellis’ death, like drugs or medical conditions.

The defense also confirmed that cause of death listed as a homicide on the autopsy report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed.

Defense: When you say homicide, you’re not saying it’s criminal, are you?

Mitchel: I am not.

Defense: You’re just saying that the death occurred in conjunction with some other person, or the cause by some other person?

Mitchell: Absolutely, 100%.

Defense: And that cause can be justified, right?

Mitchell: It could be.

Defense: Excusable?

Mitchell: It could be.

Mitchell remained on the stand throughout the day. Officials with the Attorney General’s office tell us an audio expert is expected to take the stand next.