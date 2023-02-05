Cause of overnight fire in Washington Heights restaurant under investigation, fire officials say

Chicago police and fire officials responded to a fire at Joys Fish and Chicken at 95th and Halsted just after midnight Sunday.

Police said there were no injuries reported, the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and the Chicago Fire Department extinguished it.

Chicago Police and Chicago Fire disagree that arson was the cause of the fire.

The police said they are investigating the fire as arson. Fire Department spokesman Chief Frank Velez said fire officials are doing their own investigation and that arson has not been ruled as the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

