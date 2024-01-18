Cause undetermined for fire that destroyed historic barn in Riggins

Jan. 18—RIGGINS — The cause of a fire that destroyed a home and a historic barn south of Riggins is unknown, Riggins Fire Chief Paul Gatti said Wednesday.

On Jan. 8 a chimney fire swept through the house and 111-year-old Aitken Barn owned by Josh Jones that is listed on the Idaho National Register of Historic Places and leveled the buildings in about a half-hour, Gatti said. The state fire marshal has examined the site, "but the place was a total loss," Gatti said. "The fire marshal looked at certain electric (possibilities) but there was so little left it was not able to be determined. (The cause of the fire) was undetermined."

Jones was unhurt and is staying at the Salmon Rapids Lodge, free of charge, Gatti said.

The Aitken Barn, alongside U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins, was built in 1914 by Jim and Stewart Aitken, according to the National Park Service Gallery. It was a balloon-frame building with one-story lean-tos on both sides of a two-story central section. The central section has a hip roof to the rear and there was a clerestory wall of the hayloft with three square small windows. The lean-to sections had stalls for horses and dairy cows.

At the main entrance, a boxed hay hood sat over a shed-roofed wagon porch where a load of hay could be protected overnight in uncertain weather, the gallery reported. A rectangular cupola with front-facing gables and slatted sides was centered on the ridge beam.

Gatti said Jones bought the property with the intention of remodeling the historic barn but lost all his tools and equipment in the fire.

"He's a real great guy," Gatti said. "It's unfortunate that he lost everything. He's a contractor and all his tools are gone. He's in good spirits, though, and he plans on rebuilding the barn. He's real positive about that. He bought it with the intention of fixing it all up and making it nice again."

On the night of the fire, high winds caused problems for firefighters trying to extinguish the blaze. One fire engine was damaged and flames were blown about the area. Spot fires were noted near the Salmon River bridge.

The Riggins City Fire Department, Salmon River Rural Fire Department and New Meadows Fire Department all responded to the emergency.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.